RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Pawar to 'ensure' no dispute among INDIA partners
September 29, 2023  13:45
image
The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) will take precautions to ensure that there are no disputes among its alliance partners in states like Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh where elections are due in a few months, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar said on Friday.

He was speaking to reporters in Baramati.

More than two dozen opposition parties have formed the INDIA to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party in next year's general elections.

Replying to a question about apparent friction in West Bengal as the Congress has staked claim to some seats, the veteran politician said there are no elections there in the immediate future.

"When elections near, the possibility of differences (among INDIA bloc partners) cannot be ruled out. However, we will sort the issues by sending neutral leaders from the alliance," he said.

Pawar stressed that elections are due in a few months in four to five states and that is more important for them.

"INDIA bloc will see how all the alliance partners come on one page in states like Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. After returning to Mumbai, I will hold discussions with Congress and other party leaders and we will take precautions to ensure that there are no disputes among the alliance partners (in these states)," he said.

This process will start in the next eight to ten days, the NCP chief said.

Assembly elections are due in a few months in Chattisgarh, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

In Pictures - Mumbai bids farewell to Bappa as 10-day Ganesh festival ends
In Pictures - Mumbai bids farewell to Bappa as 10-day Ganesh festival ends

Amid the beating of drums and chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya', various Ganesh mandals in Mumbai on Thursday started processions to immerse the idols of the deity, marking the culmination of the 10-day festival.

India rising power, want good ties, but...: Trudeau
India rising power, want good ties, but...: Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said Canada is 'very serious' about building closer ties with India as it is a growing economic power and important geopolitical player, but wants New Delhi to work with Ottawa to ensure that they get...

Asian Games: Last minute rule change robbed India a medal
Asian Games: Last minute rule change robbed India a medal

The Asian Games organisers' last minute decision to allow only one set of competitors in mixed team shooting events might have robbed India a medal.

How Should The Young Invest Their Money?
How Should The Young Invest Their Money?

I am increasingly seeing young people starting 25-year-SIPs; these kids will definitely benefit from the long term effect of compounding, notes P V Subramanyam.

IPL 2024: England's Bobat to join RCB as director of cricket
IPL 2024: England's Bobat to join RCB as director of cricket

Royal Challengers Bangalore have appointed England men's Performance Director Mo Bobat as their new director of cricket following the departure of Mike Hesson.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances