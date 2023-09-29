RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Nijjar murder probe 'active, ongoing': Canadian police
September 29, 2023  07:24
Hardeep Singh Nijjar
Hardeep Singh Nijjar
The killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar remains an "active and ongoing investigation", the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have said. 

Nijjar, the chief of the banned Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), was killed in Surrey, British Columbia on June 18. 

India had designated Nijjar as a terrorist in 2020. 

The killing of Nijjar, 45, is being investigated by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) of RCMP. We are aware of reports being made regarding the homicide of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. As this remains an active and ongoing investigation, I'm unable to comment on specific evidence collected by IHIT, IHIT spokesperson Sergeant Timothy Pierotti told PTI on Thursday. 

Meanwhile, the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara Sahib in Surrey, British Columbia where Nijjar was killed has launched an investigation into how The Washington Post newspaper was able to view security camera footage of the June killing. 

We've been told by the temple that the video is not for the media, the public because it's an ongoing investigation. That video won't be released to anyone. It's an ongoing investigation, Gurkeerat Singh, a spokesman for the gurdwara, told Canada's national news agency The Canadian Press

Singh, however, said he has seen the video multiple times. 

It wasn't something done randomly. These people are watching the movement of Hardeep Singh for a while and they know the direction he goes and how he exits the gurdwara, he said. 

Pierotti told the local weekly newspaper Surrey Now-Leader that the police had completed a fulsome canvass of the area, following the evidence and are collecting all relevant video footage. 

Nijjar's son Balraj Nijjar told the local daily that his father had regular meetings with Canadian Security Intelligence Service officers once or twice a week, including one or two days before the June 18 killing, with another meeting scheduled for two days later. 

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has alleged that the Indian government was behind the killing of Nijjar on June 18. India has rejected the allegations as "absurd" and "motivated". 

Separately, the Vancouver Sun newspaper on Thursday reported that a man had been arrested for vandalising two large Hindu temples in Surrey. 

The suspect and his accomplices are accused of plastering the Hindu places of worship with yellow-red posters. 

"The posters call for a separate Sikh homeland in India and declare that Indian diplomats in Canada are 'wanted' for the June 18 'assassination' of Khalistani activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the daily reported.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Dr M S Swaminathan, who made India self-sufficient in food, passes away
Dr M S Swaminathan, who made India self-sufficient in food, passes away

Renowned agricultural scientist M S Swaminathan and the driving force behind the nation's 'Green Revolution,' passed away in Chennai on Thursday.

Asian Games 2023: Medals Table
Asian Games 2023: Medals Table

Medals table of the 2023 Asian Games.

Manipur govt forms panel to probe police excesses on protesters
Manipur govt forms panel to probe police excesses on protesters

The committee will be headed by IGP (administration) K Jayanta, the order said, adding that it will "submit the report at the earliest."

In Pictures - Mumbai bids farewell to Bappa as 10-day Ganesh festival ends
In Pictures - Mumbai bids farewell to Bappa as 10-day Ganesh festival ends

Amid the beating of drums and chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya', various Ganesh mandals in Mumbai on Thursday started processions to immerse the idols of the deity, marking the culmination of the 10-day festival.

Two killed in 2 shootings in Netherlands' Rotterdam, cops detain suspect
Two killed in 2 shootings in Netherlands' Rotterdam, cops detain suspect

In a statement shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Rotterdam police said that they had arrested a 32-year-old suspect and were carrying out investigation whether he was linked to the shootings.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances