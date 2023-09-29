RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
'Nayakan' to re-release on Kamal Haasan's birthday
September 29, 2023  13:20
Kamal Haasan in 'Nayakan'
Kamal Haasan in 'Nayakan'
As actor Kamal Haasan turns 69 on November 7, plans  are afoot to re-release his best-known (though not necessarily best) film Nayakan, a tribute to The Godfather which director Mani Ratnam denied being a  tribute to the  Marlon Brando classic. 

However, Kamal Haasan was more candid on the source material for Nayakan

In a past interaction with this writer he admitted, "Nayakan was definitely inspired by The Godfather. In fact we were so conscious of our source material that we made deliberate efforts to make my characters dissimilar to Marlon Brando in bearing, walk, talk and attitude," and hence the efforts to bring in a true-life Tamilian gangster in Mumbai.

"But Brando and The Godfather loomed large over Nayakan." 

Kamal Haasan  went on to reveal that a lot of ideas and scenes derived from The Godfather couldn't be used  in Nayakan

"So we used it in my other Tamil  tribute to The Godfather, which was Thevar Magan. In fact, in terms of  ambience and setting Thevar Magan turned out to be closer to The Godfather than Nayakan." 

Why didn't Kamal  Haasan and Mani Ratnam ever come together again after Nayakan

To this question, Kamal had  replied, "All I will say is, the answer to the question that haunts both of us -- why not another film together after NayakanNayakan is no doubt the most influential film of my career."

-- Subhash K Jha
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

A Musical Night To Remember!
A Musical Night To Remember!

Amazing Songs from Vishal Bharadwaj's movies!

TT at Asian Games: Manika Barta enters quarterfinals
TT at Asian Games: Manika Barta enters quarterfinals

Manika, a 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medallist and a bronze winner in mixed doubles at the Jakarta Asian Games, will face world no. 3 Yidi Wang of China on Saturday.

Asian Games: Last minute rule change robbed India a medal
Asian Games: Last minute rule change robbed India a medal

The Asian Games organisers' last minute decision to allow only one set of competitors in mixed team shooting events might have robbed India a medal.

Kapil Dev, wife move HC for stricter laws against cruelty to animals
Kapil Dev, wife move HC for stricter laws against cruelty to animals

The petition came up for hearing before a bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Narula which granted time to the petitioners' counsel to place certain judgments on record.

Is Rahul Trying To Be A Carpenter?
Is Rahul Trying To Be A Carpenter?

'Today I went to Asia's largest furniture market located in Kirti Nagar, Delhi and met the carpenter brothers. Apart from being hard workers, they are also amazing artists experts at carving durability and beauty,' Rahul tweeted.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances