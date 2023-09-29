RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Modi to visit Telangana on Oct 1, will inaugurate projects worth Rs 13,500 cr
September 29, 2023  17:53
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Telangana on Sunday during which he will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation multiple developmental projects worth more than Rs 13,500 crore, his office said. 

At around 2:15 pm on Sunday, the prime minister will reach Mahabubnagar district, where he will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple developmental projects worth more than Rs 13,500 crore, in important sectors such as road, rail, petroleum and natural gas and higher education. 

During the programme, the prime minister will also flag off a train service through video conferencing, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said. 

In a step that will provide impetus to the prime minister's vision of development of modern road infrastructure across the country, foundation stone and dedication to nation of multiple road projects will be done during the programme, it said. 

Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone of key road projects that are part of Nagpur-Vijayawada Economic Corridor, including the 108 km long four-lane access controlled greenfield highway from Warangal to Khammam section of NH-163G and 90 km-long four lane access controlled greenfield highway from Khammam to Vijayawada section of NH-163G. 

These road projects will be developed at a total cost of about Rs 6,400 crore, the statement said. -- PTI
