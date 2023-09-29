Modi to visit Telangana on Oct 1, will inaugurate projects worth Rs 13,500 cr





At around 2:15 pm on Sunday, the prime minister will reach Mahabubnagar district, where he will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple developmental projects worth more than Rs 13,500 crore, in important sectors such as road, rail, petroleum and natural gas and higher education.





During the programme, the prime minister will also flag off a train service through video conferencing, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said.





In a step that will provide impetus to the prime minister's vision of development of modern road infrastructure across the country, foundation stone and dedication to nation of multiple road projects will be done during the programme, it said.





Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone of key road projects that are part of Nagpur-Vijayawada Economic Corridor, including the 108 km long four-lane access controlled greenfield highway from Warangal to Khammam section of NH-163G and 90 km-long four lane access controlled greenfield highway from Khammam to Vijayawada section of NH-163G.





These road projects will be developed at a total cost of about Rs 6,400 crore, the statement said. -- PTI

