RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Maruti Suzuki receives showcause notice from GST Authority
September 29, 2023  22:53
File image
File image
Maruti Suzuki India on Friday said it has received a show cause notice from the GST Authority proposing to demand interest and impose penalty, besides appropriating tax already paid, amounting to Rs 139.3 crore. 

The notice pertains to the matter of tax liability under reverse charge basis on certain services for the period of July 2017 to August, 2022, Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing. 

"The company will file a reply to the show cause notice before the Adjudicating Authority," it said, adding that there was no impact on its financial, operation or other activities due to the notice. 

The company also said it has received a favourable order from the high court of Punjab and Haryana wherein appeals filed by the Central Excise Department for the period June 2006 to March 2011 have been dismissed. 

The Central Excise Department had filed appeals before the high court against an earlier tribunal order of August 2016, which was passed in favour of the company in which input service credit on certain services was allowed to it and penalty was also dropped against it, the filing said. 

"The total tax and penalty amount involved in the department's appeal was Rs 57.2 crore," the company said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

ISKCON sends Rs 100 cr defamation notice to Maneka Gandhi
ISKCON sends Rs 100 cr defamation notice to Maneka Gandhi

ISKCON on Friday said it has sent a Rs 100-crore defamation notice to BJP MP Maneka Gandhi for questioning the religious organisation over its upkeep of cows in its gaushalas (cowsheds).

In letter to PM Modi, Danish Ali demands 'suitable punishment' to Bidhuri
In letter to PM Modi, Danish Ali demands 'suitable punishment' to Bidhuri

In a letter to the prime minister, Ali also demanded that he be provided enhanced security in view of an "escalation of threats" against him.

Now it's ODI cricket with a spicing of T20s...
Now it's ODI cricket with a spicing of T20s...

There have been 24 occasions on which 400 has been passed in ODI cricket and 15 of those have come since the 2011 World Cup.

How Should The Young Invest Their Money?
How Should The Young Invest Their Money?

I am increasingly seeing young people starting 25-year-SIPs; these kids will definitely benefit from the long term effect of compounding, notes P V Subramanyam.

Rs 20 cr Delhi heist solved, police arrest 2, recover 18.5 kg of jewels
Rs 20 cr Delhi heist solved, police arrest 2, recover 18.5 kg of jewels

The Chhattisgarh police have arrested two persons and recovered around 18.5 kg of gold and diamond ornaments in connection with a burglary of jewellery worth over Rs 20 crore from a store in New Delhi earlier this week, a senior official...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances