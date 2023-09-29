Maoist carrying reward of Rs 14 lakh killed in encounter with MP police

Maoist carrying reward of Rs 14 lakh killed in encounter with MP policeSeptember 29, 2023 16:21
A 25-year-old Maoist carrying a reward of Rs 14 lakh was killed in an encounter with an elite combat unit of the Madhya Pradesh police in the state's Balaghat district on Friday morning, a senior official said.
The Maoist, identified as Kamlu, was an active member of the Maoist Dalam Tanda Dadekasa' unit of the banned outfit, he said.
The encounter took place when the state police's elite Hawk Force was carrying out a search operation in the Kundal-Koddapar and Sounguda forest areas under the Roopjhar police station, the official said.
Kamlu carried a bounty of Rs 14 lakh on his head, he said.
Confirming the incident, Balaghat superintendent of police Sameer Saurabh said that some more Maoists were injured in the encounter and the search has been intensified to locate them.
More details are awaited. -- PTI
