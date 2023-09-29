RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Karnataka to file Cauvery review plea tomorrow
September 29, 2023  23:10
File image
File image
The Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said a review petition will be filed before the Cauvery Water Management Authority and the Supreme Court on September 30, stating that "we do not have water and therefore cannot release water". 

Earlier in the day, the CWMA endorsed the direction of its assisting body, Cauvery Water Regulation Committe asking Karnataka to release 3,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu. 

The CM spoke to reporters at his Home-Office 'Krishna' after a meeting with retired Supreme Court judges and former Advocate Generals of the state. Siddaramaiah said they have given some opinion and suggestions. 

It was suggested to form an expert advisory committee to the government exclusively regarding the irrigation projects of the state. 

"Data collection and advisory work should be done by the committee. The committee should advise the government and provide information to the legal team about inter-state water disputes," he said about the suggestion aired in the meeting. -- PTI
