Karnataka Bandh: Roads deserted, schools shut in Bengaluru
September 29, 2023  09:31
image
The Karnataka bandh called by the 'Kannada Okkoota' to oppose release of water to Tamil Nadu received a good response in Bengaluru and other southern parts of the State on Friday, disrupting normal life.

Authorities have clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code in Bengaluru Urban, Mandya, Mysuru, Chamarajanagara, Ramanagara and Hassan districts, and declared a holiday for schools and colleges there.

'Kannada Okkoota' is an umbrella organsation of Kannada and farmers' outfits. A Bengaluru bandh was observed over the same reason on Tuesday. 

Most of the shops, business establishments and eateries in Cauvery basin districts such as Mandya in southern part of the State downed their shutters. Private vehicles were off the roads in those areas. The state-owned transport corporations operated very few buses in the southern districts fearing a backlash.

The bandh evoked a mixed response in other regions of the state. Protestors set fire to a portrait of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin in the district headquarters town of Chitradurga.

The Kannada film industry has extended support to the bandh. Theatres across the state have cancelled shows till evening, with the Karnataka Film Exhibitors Association backing the bandh.

Most of the information technology companies and other firms in Bengaluru have asked their employees to work from home. Key market areas in Bengaluru such as Chikpet, Balepet and adjoining business areas wore a deserted look.

The Auto Rickshaw Drivers Union and Ola Uber Drivers and Owners Associations too have extended their support to the bandh.   -- PTI

IMAGE: Bengaluru Police detain members of pro-Kannada organisations, protesting over the Cauvery issue, near Attibele. Photograph: ANI on X
