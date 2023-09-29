RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Jaishankar meets US NSA Sullivan, discusses progress in bilateral ties
September 29, 2023  00:42
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (right) and US NSA Jake Sullivan/File image
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met US national security advisor Jake Sullivan and US trade representative Katherine Tie and discussed the progress in bilateral relations, including the trade and economic cooperation and ways to take it forward. 

Jaishankar, who arrived here from New York on Wednesday after addressing the 78th General Assembly session of the United Nations on Tuesday, will meet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken later in the day. 

"Began my Washington DC visit with a meeting with NSA @JakeSullivan46. Recognised the tremendous progress in our bilateral relationship this year and discussed taking it forward," Jaishankar said in a post on X. 

The White House was not immediately available for comments on the meeting. 

Jaishankar also met the US Trade Representative Tie and discussed the growing economic ties between Washington and New Delhi. 

"Good to see with US Trade Representative @AmbassadorTai. Spoke about our expanding trade and economic relationship and its broader significance," he said in a post on X. 

The minister also engaged with think tanks here and held an "open and productive" conversation, discussing India's expanding role in the global world. 

"An open and productive conversation with Think Tanks in Washington DC this morning. Discussed transformations underway around the world and India's growing role," he said. -- PTI
