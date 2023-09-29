ISKCON sends Rs 100-cr notice to Maneka Gandhi

ISKCON sends Rs 100-cr notice to Maneka GandhiSeptember 29, 2023 16:10
the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) on Friday said it has sent a Rs 100-crore defamation notice to Bharatiya Janata Party MP Maneka Gandhi for questioning the religious organisation over its upkeep of cows in its gaushalas (cowsheds).
An undated video of the former central minister has gone viral in which she could be heard making accusations against ISKCON.
'Today, we have sent a Rs 100-crore defamation notice to Maneka Gandhi for levelling completely unfounded allegations against ISKCON,' its vice-president Radharamn Das said in a statement.
Stating that the worldwide community of ISKCON devotees, supporters and well-wishers are deeply pained by the allegations, he termed these as 'malicious accusations'. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
In a first, India's unique investor count tops 80 million: NSE data
The total number of unique investors directly investing in the stock market has surged to 80 million for the first time, with the latest 10 million additions taking place in just eight months, according to data shared by the National...