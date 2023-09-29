RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


IAF to buy 156 more choppers for Pak, China borders
September 29, 2023  17:45
File image
In what could be termed as one of the biggest pushes for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' in the defence sector, the Indian Air Force is going to place orders for 156 more Prachand light combat helicopters, with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, which would be deployed at both the China and Pakistan front by the IAF and the Indian Army.  

The two services have already inducted 15 of these choppers in their fleet in the last 15 months after holding trials in the most extreme weather conditions and terrain in the world.  

"The Indian Air Force as the lead service has moved a proposal to the government for buying 156 more Prachand choppers as a joint acquisition case which is likely to get approved soon," senior defence officials told ANI.  

Recently, Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari had announced from foreign soil about the force's intent to buy around 100 more light combat aircraft Mark 1A to push indigenisation.  

The combined total of the two projects in terms of worth is over Rs 1.5 lakh crore.  

Of the 156 choppers, 66 would be inducted by the Indian Air Force while the rest 90 would be acquired by the Indian Army. -- ANI 
