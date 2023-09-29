RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


HC relief for NCP MLA Rohit Pawar in MPCB's closure order against his firm
September 29, 2023  20:51
The Bombay high court on Friday granted an interim stay till October 6 to an order issued by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board asking Rohit Pawar, an MLA of the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party, to close a unit of his firm Baramati Agro Ltd. 

A division bench led by Justice Nitin Jamdar said it would hear a petition filed by Baramati Agro challenging the closure order on October 6, and the authorities should not act on the MPCB fiat until then. 

The petition, filed through advocate Akshay Shinde, alleged that the MPCB order was passed "owing to political influence and considering the present political situation to pressurise the director of the petitioner company that is Rohit Pawar." 

Rohit Pawar, a grand-nephew of Sharad Pawar, is the CEO of Baramati Agro which is into animal and poultry feed manufacturing, sugar and ethanol manufacturing, co-generation of power, trading of agri-commodities, fruits and vegetables and dairy products. 

Notably, another faction of the Nationalist Congress Party, led by Rohit's uncle Ajit Pawar, is now part of the Shiv Sena-BJP government in Maharashtra. 

The petition claimed that the company had obtained necessary permissions from time to time to operate the unit, and it was also granted an environmental clearance in 2022. 

The MPCB claimed that during a regular inspection of the unit situated in Pune, certain irregularities were found. 

Earlier this month, the MPCB issued a show-cause notice to the company, following which a reply was filed and there was a personal hearing. -- PTI
