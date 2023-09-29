Haryana bans hookah in bars and restaurants

Haryana bans hookah in bars and restaurantsSeptember 29, 2023 11:32
Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has imposed a total ban on serving hookah in hotels, restaurants, bars and commercial establishments in Haryana.
Teams will be formed to stop the serving hookah in bars, pubs and restaurants.
Amit Bhatia, Deputy Excise Commissioner in the State said, "The chief minister has taken this decision regarding public health, it will be implemented fully. We have eight excise inspectors and three ATOs, their team will be formed, and it will be ensured that in any pub, bar or restaurant hookah should not be served. We have almost 81 bars, which have the license of the Excise department. So at least 6 teams will be formed and action will be taken so that it can be implemented completely.'
"If any illegal activity happens, then we will take action under the excise law. The state Food and Drug Administration will also make a law under which action will be taken," he said.
TOP STORIES
Dr Swaminathan changed India's destiny from begging bowl to food basket
"As I was working on agriculture, my family wanted me to take over the management of our plantations. But my aim was to master the art of developing new varieties, that is genetics and breeding. As the proverb has it, we reap what we...
Militants have free run of Imphal valley instigating mobs, say security forces
The security agencies have been warning that militants belonging to United National Liberation Front, People's Liberation Army and other banned groups had become part of the mobs and carrying out sneak attacks on security forces as well...
'Indian' hackers disable Canadian army website amid diplomatic row: Report
Amid the ongoing diplomatic tussle between India and Canada over the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a group of hackers claiming to be Indian Cyber Force temporarily disabled the official website of Canadian army,...