Haryana bans hookah in bars and restaurants





Teams will be formed to stop the serving hookah in bars, pubs and restaurants.





Amit Bhatia, Deputy Excise Commissioner in the State said, "The chief minister has taken this decision regarding public health, it will be implemented fully. We have eight excise inspectors and three ATOs, their team will be formed, and it will be ensured that in any pub, bar or restaurant hookah should not be served. We have almost 81 bars, which have the license of the Excise department. So at least 6 teams will be formed and action will be taken so that it can be implemented completely.'





"If any illegal activity happens, then we will take action under the excise law. The state Food and Drug Administration will also make a law under which action will be taken," he said.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has imposed a total ban on serving hookah in hotels, restaurants, bars and commercial establishments in Haryana.