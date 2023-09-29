RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


FIR against Pannun for Khalistani threat to ODI WC in Gujarat
September 29, 2023  12:43
The Gujarat police have registered an FIR against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the chief of banned outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), for threatening to turn the Cricket World Cup, starting on October 5 at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, into World Terror Cup, an official said on Friday. 

In the first information report (FIR), the cyber crime branch of the Ahmedabad police said that people from across the country have received Pannun's threat via a pre-recorded voice message sent from a foreign number. 

The complaint filed by sub-inspector H N Prajapati of the cyber crime branch said that it has come to their notice that many people received a pre-recorded threat voice message from the phone number +447418343648. 

Many recipients of the threat message reported it to the police through various mediums, the FIR said. The pre-recorded message said that October 5 would not be the start of the Cricket World Cup but the beginning of World Terror Cup". 

Sikhs for Justice is going to storm Ahmedabad with Khalistani flags, it said.
