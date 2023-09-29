Discussed Canada row with Blinken: Jaishankar





Yes, I did, Jaishankar said in response to a question during his appearance at the prestigious Hudson Institute think-tank when asked if the issue of Canadian allegations came up during his meeting with Blinken at the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the state department.





"The US side shared its assessments on this whole situation and he explained to the Americans a summary of India's concerns. I think hopefully we both came out better informed," Jaishankar said.





Tensions flared between India and Canada following Trudeau's explosive allegations of the "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani extremist Nijjar on his country's soil on June 18 in British Columbia.





India had designated Nijjar as a terrorist in 2020. India angrily rejected the allegations as "absurd" and "motivated" and expelled a senior Canadian diplomat in a tit-for-tat move to Ottawa's expulsion of an Indian official over the case.





The Canadian prime minister, he said, made some allegations initially privately and then publicly.





"Our response to him both in private and public was that his allegation was not consistent with our policy. And if he had, his government had anything relevant specifics, we would look into it," he said.

