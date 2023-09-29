Delhi-SFO flier suffers second degree burn as AI crew spills hot coffee





The passenger took to social media to narrate her experience, saying "Air India delivered distressing experience that took a harrowing turn when flight attendant spilled hot water on my leg".





"I was travelling from New Delhi to SFO on Flight AI 173 with my 4-yr-old son and 83-yr-old mother-in-law. The flight lasted approximately 16 hrs, and it was nothing short of a nightmare," the passenger said in a long thread posted on social media platform X on September 27.





The passenger claimed that she was in excruciating pain and that screamed and cried for help, and that after some time, a physician on the plane offered assistance.





The physician diagnosed the "injury as a second-degree burn and attempted to provide care.





"However the flight lacked essential medical supplies, and the treatment was far from ideal I endured severe pain for nearly two hours in flight with no pain medication or proper first aid kit available," the passenger said in the thread.





"We sincerely regret the unfortunate incident that occurred on our flight AI 173 operating Delhi-San Francisco on 20 September 2023. One of our cabin crew members accidentally spilled coffee on a guest during service," an Air India spokesperson said in a statement on Friday. -- PTI

