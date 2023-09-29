RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Delhi-SFO flier suffers second degree burn as AI crew spills hot coffee
September 29, 2023  19:16
image
A passenger onboard an Air India flight from the national capital to San Francisco earlier this month suffered burns after a cabin crew member accidentally spilled coffee on her, and the airline has apologised for the incident. 

The passenger took to social media to narrate her experience, saying "Air India delivered distressing experience that took a harrowing turn when flight attendant spilled hot water on my leg". 

"I was travelling from New Delhi to SFO on Flight AI 173 with my 4-yr-old son and 83-yr-old mother-in-law. The flight lasted approximately 16 hrs, and it was nothing short of a nightmare," the passenger said in a long thread posted on social media platform X on September 27. 

The passenger claimed that she was in excruciating pain and that screamed and cried for help, and that after some time, a physician on the plane offered assistance. 

The physician diagnosed the "injury as a second-degree burn and attempted to provide care. 

"However the flight lacked essential medical supplies, and the treatment was far from ideal I endured severe pain for nearly two hours in flight with no pain medication or proper first aid kit available," the passenger said in the thread. 

"We sincerely regret the unfortunate incident that occurred on our flight AI 173 operating Delhi-San Francisco on 20 September 2023. One of our cabin crew members accidentally spilled coffee on a guest during service," an Air India spokesperson said in a statement on Friday. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

In letter to PM Modi, Danish Ali demands 'suitable punishment' to Bidhuri
In letter to PM Modi, Danish Ali demands 'suitable punishment' to Bidhuri

In a letter to the prime minister, Ali also demanded that he be provided enhanced security in view of an "escalation of threats" against him.

Asian Games: Dominant India register second win on the trot
Asian Games: Dominant India register second win on the trot

A dominant India defeated Malaysia 6-0 to register their second consecutive win in the women's hockey competition at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Friday.

SFJ's Pannun booked for threatening attack during World Cup
SFJ's Pannun booked for threatening attack during World Cup

In the first information report (FIR), the cyber crime branch of the Ahmedabad police said that people from across the country have received Pannun's threat via a pre-recorded voice message sent from a foreign number.

Ailing girl thrown out by UP hospital, dies outside
Ailing girl thrown out by UP hospital, dies outside

A 17-year-old girl died right outside a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri, allegedly after the staff removed her from there after treating her for two days.

Forex reserves fall $2.33 bn to $590.70 bn
Forex reserves fall $2.33 bn to $590.70 bn

The country's foreign exchange reserves declined further by $2.33 billion to $590.70 billion for the week ended September 22, the Reserve Bank said on Friday. In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves dropped by $867 million...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances