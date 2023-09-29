Century-old Roshanara Club in Delhi sealed by DDA: Official





The action was taken in the early hours and comes nearly six months after an "eviction notice' was served on the club by the DDA, a senior official said.





The action took place in connection with lease issues, he said.





The historic club was established on August 15, 1922 and had turned 100 last year.





Endowed with natural beauty, green pastures and colonial-era charm, Roshanara Club, located in north Delhi, has emerged as one of the most prestigious clubs in the country.





Spread over 22 acres, it is one of the premier clubs in India. -- PTI

The century-old Roshanara Club in Delhi was sealed by the Delhi Development Authority on Friday, officials said.