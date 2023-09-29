BSE Sensex top gainers today





The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 320.09 points or 0.49 per cent to settle at 65,828.41.





During the day, it jumped 643.33 points or 0.98 per cent to 66,151.65.





The Nifty advanced 114.75 points or 0.59 per cent to end at 19,638.30.





Among the Sensex firms, NTPC climbed over 3 per cent emerging as the biggest gainer.





Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, State Bank of India, UltraTech Cement, JSW Steel, Bajaj Finance, Reliance, ICICI Bank and IndusInd Bank were the other major gainers.

Benchmark Sensex rose by 320 points while Nifty closed above the 19,600 mark on Friday after value-buying in metal, financial and energy stocks aided by positive trends in the US and European markets.