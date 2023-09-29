RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


BRS MLA, another party leader join Cong in poll-bound Telangana
September 29, 2023  01:20
Ahead of the Telangana assembly polls, BRS leaders Mynampally Hanumanth Rao and Vemula Veeresham joined the Congress on Thursday in the presence of party chief Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence in New Delhi. 

While Rao is a sitting MLA from Malkajgiri, Veeresham is a former MLA. 

State Congress chief A Revanth Reddy was also present as the two leaders joined the Congress. 

Assembly elections are due in Telangana later this year. 

The Congress is looking to dislodge the K Chandrashekar Rao-led government of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi in the southern state. 

The grand old party is going all out with its campaign and has also announced six guarantees to the people of the state ahead of the polls. -- PTI
