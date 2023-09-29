RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Bengal job scam: HC orders removal of ED officer
September 29, 2023  18:12
The Calcutta high court on Friday ordered the immediate removal of Enforcement Directorate assistant director Mithilesh Kumar Mishra from the central agency's team probing the alleged primary teacher recruitment scam in West Bengal. 

The court said it was dissatisfied with answers to its queries posed to the officer during his appearance before it in the previous hearing. 

"The director of the Enforcement Directorate is instructed to immediately assign the work entrusted to Mishra to some other competent officer," Justice Amrita Sinha directed. 

The court directed that Mishra be relieved from investigating the present case. 

The ED director was instructed to engage Mishra in some other case, "but the said officer will not be entrusted to investigate any case arising in the state of West Bengal," Justice Sinha ordered. 

Mishra had summoned Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee to appear before him on October 3 in connection with the investigation into the alleged scam. -- PTI
