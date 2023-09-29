RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Aeroflot resumes direct flights to Goa
September 29, 2023  21:50
Pic: Jean-Paul Pelissier/Reuters
Russian flag carrier Aeroflot on Friday announced the resumption of its direct flight to Goa from Moscow and Ekaterinburg from September 30. 

The services will be operated to Goa's Dabolim International Airport, Aeroflot said in a statement. 

Besides Goa, the Russian carrier will also operate direct flights from Moscow to Delhi. 

In line with a bilateral agreement between India and Russia, from September 30, three weekly flights from Sheremetyevo airport will be operated on wide-body Airbus A330 on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, Aeroflot said. 

From October 3, three weekly flights from Ekaterinburg will be operated on Boeing 737- 800 on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, it added. 

"These flights operated on A 330 to Moscow will cater to cargo demand from the western side of India, where domestic Indian airlines will be benefitted as feeder carriers, similarly road transport will play a significant role for custom bonded cargo transportation from Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Mumbai," said Karpov Dmitry, head of cargo department at Aeroflot Russian Airlines. 

Traditionally, south India is a favourite place for beach holidays of Russians in fall and winter, the airline said, adding the flights are expected to be in high demand. 
