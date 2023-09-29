RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


37,599 Ganesh idols immersed by 3 am on Friday: BMC
September 29, 2023  10:06
image
As the 10-day-long Ganeshotsav drew to a close on Thursday, thousands of idols of the elephant-headed god were immersed in water bodies, including artificial ponds, in Mumbai in the presence of a sea of devotees.

Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja idol, whose procession started at 11.30 am on Thursday, was immersed around 9.15 am on Friday, said officials. 

More than 37,599 idols were immersed across the city till 3 am on Friday, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

A 16-year-old boy drowned in the sea off the Juhu beach on Thursday evening.

Amid the beating of drums and chants of Ganpati Bappa Morya', various Ganesh mandals in the city started processions on Thursday to immerse the idols of the deity, marking the culmination of the 10-day festival.

The procession of the Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh idol started at 11.30 am and it was immersed in the sea off the Girgaum Chowpatty around 9.15 am on Friday, said officials.

Of the 37,599 idols immersed until 3 am on Friday, 31,322 were household Ganapati idols, 5,840 sarvajanik' (public) and 437 were the idols of Goddess Gauri. Notably, a significant number of idols 11,013 have been immersed in artificial ponds set up by the civic body.

Of these, 10,121 were household Ganpati idols, 734 sarvajanik and 158 of Goddess Gauri, the official said.

Ganeshotsav is one of the biggest festivals in Mumbai and many parts of Maharashtra.

Idols of Lord Ganapati are brought home and installed at pandals during the 10-day-long celebrations. This year, it started with Ganesh Chaturthi on September 19 and ended with Anant Chaturdashi on September 28.   -- PTI
