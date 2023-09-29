14-year-old Dalit girl gang raped in UP's Bijnor, kin among 3 held





The incident took place in Dhampur police station area on Wednesday, they said.





All the three accused have been arrested, station house officer Kiran Pal Singh said.





The girl's mother alleged in a police complaint, lodged on Thursday, that the uncle lured the minor into going with her when she went to school a day earlier.





According to police, the girl's uncle, Amarjit, promised to give her money if she went with him.





The complainant accused Amarjit and his friends Mohit Tyagi and Sumit Verma of raping her daughter.





The survivor is a Class 8 student.





Based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered against the accused under sections of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.





The matter is being probed, the SHO said. -- PTI

A 14-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped by three men, including her uncle, in this district, the police said on Thursday.