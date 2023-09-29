12 die in Maharashtra during Ganesh idol immersions: Police





The immersions began on Thursday on the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi, marking the end of the 10-day festivities.





In Nashik, three persons drowned in Panchvati and an equal number in Nashik Road area, an official said.





Umbraj in Satara, Wajirabad in Nanded and Karjat in Raigad near Mumbai reported one death each from drowning, he added.





In Ratnagiri district in the state's Konkan region, two persons were killed when a tempo ploughed into a idol immersion procession after the vehicle's brake failed.





A 17-year-old girl and the tempo's driver died, he said.





In Juhu in the western part of the metropolis, a 16-year-old boy was rescued from the beach amid immersion on Thursday but he was declared 'dead on arrival' by doctors at nearby civic-run Cooper hospital. -- PTI

At least 12 persons were killed, including nine from drowning, during Ganpati idol immersions over the past 24 hours across Maharashtra, the police officials said on Friday.