Two killed in Rotterdam shootings
September 28, 2023  22:31
At least  two people have been killed in two shootings in Rotterdam in the Netherlands on Thursday.

One shooting incident was reported from the Erasmus MC Rotterdam hospital, and another was reported a nearby home in the Dutch port city. 

A fire has also been reported from both the sites.

The police did not specify the number of casualties, but said a 32-year-old suspect has been apprehended. 

BBC.com reported that videos on social media show the police instructing students, some in medical gowns, to leave the scene as armed officers arrive.

Only one gunman was reported to be involved in the incident.
