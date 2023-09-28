RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
TN police honours for agricultural scientist Swaminathan's funeral
September 28, 2023  18:48
image
Agricultural scientist MS Swaminathan's funeral will be held with police honours, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said in Chennai on Thursday. 

Hailing Swaminathan's remarkable contributions to sustainable food security, Stalin said the agriculture icon has served the nation with the twin goals of eradication of hunger and food security for about 75 years. 

An official release here said Stalin has ordered police honours for the scientist's funeral. 

"In order to honour Swaminathan, who has made immeasurable contributions as a globally acclaimed scientist in the field of environment and agriculture, final tributes (homage) will be paid to him with police honours," the release said. 

According to a spokesperson of MS Swaminathan Research Foundation, the cremation would be held here on September 30. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Speaker refers Bidhuri to privileges committee for slurs against Danish
Speaker refers Bidhuri to privileges committee for slurs against Danish

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has referred MPs' complaints on the issue involving BJP member Ramesh Bidhuri's use of objectionable words against BSP's Danish Ali to the Privileges Committee, sources said on Thursday.

Dr M S Swaminathan, who made India self-sufficient in food, passes away
Dr M S Swaminathan, who made India self-sufficient in food, passes away

Renowned agricultural scientist M S Swaminathan and the driving force behind the nation's 'Green Revolution,' passed away in Chennai on Thursday.

Who Is This Khoobsurat Kanya?
Who Is This Khoobsurat Kanya?

Raveena Daha has a fire in her soul and a spring to her step.

Asian Games: Manika enters TT pre-quarters; mixed pair knocked out
Asian Games: Manika enters TT pre-quarters; mixed pair knocked out

In the men's doubles, Indian duo of Manav Vikash Thakkar and Manush Utpalbhai Shah defeated Mohamed Shaffan Ismail and Moosa Munsif Ahmed of the Maldives 3-1 (11-8, 9-11, 11-6, 11-2) to enter the round of 16.

How To Build A Good MF Portfolio
How To Build A Good MF Portfolio

Do you have financial planning queries? Ask rediffGURU Abhishek Dev.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances