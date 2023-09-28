RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Srinagar SSP transferred to violence-hit Manipur
September 28, 2023  11:42
image
Senior Superintendent of Police of Srinagar Rakesh Balwal has been transferred to his parent cadre Manipur where the situation has been tense over the past few months.

According to an order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Balwal has been prematurely transferred from the AGMUT cadre to his parent state.

The 2012 batch IPS officer of the Manipur cadre took charge as SSP Srinagar in late 2021.

Before that, Balwal was on deputation to the NIA for three-and-half years as Superintendent of Police and was a member of the probe team that investigated the 2019 Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives.

More than 180 people have been killed and several hundred injured since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.  -- PTI

IMAGE: SSP Srinagar Rakesh Balwal. Photograph: ANI Photo
