Rupee edges up 2 paise to 83.20 against US dollar

Rupee edges up 2 paise to 83.20 against US dollarSeptember 28, 2023 19:24
The rupee edged up 2 paise to settle at 83.20 (provisional) against the US currency in a restricted trade on Thursday, aided by a correction in crude oil prices and the greenback.
Foreign fund outflows and losses in local equities, however, restricted the rupee's gains, forex dealers said.
The rupee opened flat at 83.22 against the US dollar and later moved in a range of 83.25 to 83.13 in day trading.
The local unit settled at 83.20 against the US dollar, up by 2 paise over the previous close.
The rupee had closed at 83.22 on Wednesday after a listless trade. -- PTI
