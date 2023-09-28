RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Rupee edges up 2 paise to 83.20 against US dollar
September 28, 2023  19:24
image
The rupee edged up 2 paise to settle at 83.20 (provisional) against the US currency in a restricted trade on Thursday, aided by a correction in crude oil prices and the greenback. 

Foreign fund outflows and losses in local equities, however, restricted the rupee's gains, forex dealers said. 

The rupee opened flat at 83.22 against the US dollar and later moved in a range of 83.25 to 83.13 in day trading. 

The local unit settled at 83.20 against the US dollar, up by 2 paise over the previous close. 

The rupee had closed at 83.22 on Wednesday after a listless trade. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Ujjain rape: Auto driver tries to escape, 2 policemen hurt in scuffle
Ujjain rape: Auto driver tries to escape, 2 policemen hurt in scuffle

Police have taken into a custody an autorickshaw driver in connection with the rape of a girl, who was found bleeding on a street in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain city, and five others are also being questioned in the case, a senior official...

ODI World Cup: Ashwin replaces injured Axar Patel in India's final squad
ODI World Cup: Ashwin replaces injured Axar Patel in India's final squad

India announced their final squad for the ICC Men's ODI World Cup with the injured Axar Patel dropped from the final squad and Ravichandran Ashwin making his way into the 15-member team.

ED summons Abhishek Banerjee again on October 3, day of TMC rally
ED summons Abhishek Banerjee again on October 3, day of TMC rally

The TMC general secretary, considered number two in the party, shared the letter sent to him by the central agency on X, formerly Twitter.

World Cup: 'Pakistan is a weaker team than India at this moment'
World Cup: 'Pakistan is a weaker team than India at this moment'

Legendary pacer Waqar Younis rated India a better side over Pakistan going into the World Cup while basing his observation on the better preparation of the Rohit Sharma-led team ahead of the quadrennial big bash.

Now UP teacher asks Muslim boy to slap Hindu classmate, arrested
Now UP teacher asks Muslim boy to slap Hindu classmate, arrested

A school teacher was arrested on Thursday for inciting communal hatred after she allegedly ordered a Muslim student to slap a Hindu classmate for not answering a question, the police said.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances