RJD demands security for MP Manoj Jha amid 'Thakurs' poem controversy





This demand comes in the wake of the backlash being faced by Jha due to the 'Thakurs' poem he recited during a recent debate on the Women's Reservation Bill in the Rajya Sabha last week.





"The threats being given to Rajya Sabha MP, Manoj Kumar Jha, are disconcerting. Among those giving threats, BJP MLA Raghvendra Pratap Singh has threatened to cut his neck. A former MLA talked about taking out his tongue and throwing it towards the chair (in the house). Former Minister Neeraj Singh 'Bablu' has also threatened to cut his tongue. Such statements filled with anger might pose a threat to the life of Manoj Jhaji. This must be under the cognizance of the ministry", the letter read.





"Manoj Jhaji is an intellectual, calm and civilized person who also bagged the award of the 'Best MP' for his intellect. It is the duty of the ministry to shield such a person full of distinctive talent. You are requested to provide the 'Y' category of security so that he can feel safe", it added.





Notably, the poem on 'Thakurs' recited by the Jha during a discussion on the Women's Reservation Bill in the Rajya Sabha, has created political turmoil in Bihar with several BJP leaders throwing brickbats at him and condemning the poem.





Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) Chief Chirag Paswan said, "This is completely unfair. Such statements are creating dissatisfaction in society. It hurts the sentiments of people and the manner in which the top leadership is tight-lipped on the statement gives tacit support to this. We strongly condemn this". -- ANI

Rashtriya Janata Dal spokesperson and former MLA Rishi Mishra on Thursday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding security for RJD MP Manoj Jha.