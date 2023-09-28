Protestors disrupt actor Siddharth's presser over Cauvery





Members of the Karnataka Karnataka Rakshana Vedike Swabhimani Sene interrupted the press conference being held by Siddharth for his film Chikku and asked him to leave the venue.





The members said that it was not an appropriate time for him to conduct the press conference as Tamil Nadu is demanding Cauvery water from Karnataka.





Siddharth later left the theatre. -- ANI

