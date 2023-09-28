RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Protestors disrupt actor Siddharth's presser over Cauvery
September 28, 2023  21:41
Protesters disrupt press conference of actor Siddharth in Bengaluru/ANI on X
Actor Siddharth was forced to stop a press conference in Bengaluru that he was holding for promoting his forthcoming movie after some protesters asked him to leave the place. 

Members of the Karnataka Karnataka Rakshana Vedike Swabhimani Sene interrupted the press conference being held by Siddharth for his film Chikku and asked him to leave the venue. 

The members said that it was not an appropriate time for him to conduct the press conference as Tamil Nadu is demanding Cauvery water from Karnataka. 

Siddharth later left the theatre. -- ANI
