Oppn slams BJP over Bidhuri being given poll duty
September 28, 2023  00:09
image
Opposition leaders on Thursday took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party over the ruling party giving its Lok Sabha MP Ramesh Bidhuri, in the eye of a storm for his derogatory comments against BSP MP Danish Ali in Lok Sabha, poll responsibility in Rajasthan's Tonk district.
   
In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas' yeh sab hai inka bakwaas."
 
TMC MP Mahua Moitra also slammed the BJP and said Bidhuri had been "rewarded" for his remarks against a Muslim MP.
 
"How does a showcaused person be given new role by @BJP4India? @narendramodi ji - is this your Sneha Yatra for minorities, your love outreach?" she said on X.
 
With the Gurjar community present in large numbers in the Tonk district, which has four assembly seats including the one held by senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot, the BJP believes Bidhuri can help it swing the votes as he is also from the same caste.
 
Pilot is also from the Gurjar community.
 
Bidhuri's responsibility will be akin to the BJP's poll in-charge of the district, party sources said.
 
Bidhuri also posted on X that he attended a coordination meeting for the Tonk district held in Jaipur. Rajasthan BJP president C P Joshi chaired the meeting.
 
The BJP MP from South Delhi had been issued a show cause notice by the party after his derogatory words targeting Ali in Lok Sabha last week sparked massive outrage with the opposition demanding his suspension from the House.
 
Bidhuri's remarks targeting Ali during a discussion on the success of the Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission last Thursday sparked a furore, with opposition leaders calling for stringent action against the BJP MP.
 
Opposition parties have rallied around Ali and targeted the BJP on its MP's remarks. -- PTI
