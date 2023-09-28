Now, UP teacher asks Muslim student to slap Hindu classmate, held





The incident took place at a private school on Tuesday in Dugawar village under the Asmoli police station limits in Sambhal district, they said.





On the basis of a complaint filed by the Hindu boy's father, the teacher, Shaista, was booked under IPC sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, etc) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), additional SP Shrish Chandra said.





The accused teacher has been arrested, the official added.





The boy's father alleged that his son is a student of class 5 in the school where his class teacher got him slapped by a Muslim student after he could not answer a question asked by her.





In his complaint, the father said that this hurt his son's religious feelings.





A probe is on in the matter, Additional SP Chandra said.





In a similar incident at Khubbapur village in Muzaffarnagar last month, a teacher of a private school had got a Muslim child slapped in a class by his classmates for not doing homework.





A case was registered against the accused teacher, Tripta Tyagi, under IPC sections 323 (voluntary causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace). -- PTI

