RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Now, UP teacher asks Muslim student to slap Hindu classmate, held
September 28, 2023  18:01
image
A school teacher was arrested on Thursday for inciting communal hatred after she allegedly ordered a Muslim student to slap a Hindu classmate for not answering a question, the police said. 

The incident took place at a private school on Tuesday in Dugawar village under the Asmoli police station limits in Sambhal district, they said. 

On the basis of a complaint filed by the Hindu boy's father, the teacher, Shaista, was booked under IPC sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, etc) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), additional SP Shrish Chandra said. 

The accused teacher has been arrested, the official added.

The boy's father alleged that his son is a student of class 5 in the school where his class teacher got him slapped by a Muslim student after he could not answer a question asked by her. 

In his complaint, the father said that this hurt his son's religious feelings. 

A probe is on in the matter, Additional SP Chandra said. 

In a similar incident at Khubbapur village in Muzaffarnagar last month, a teacher of a private school had got a Muslim child slapped in a class by his classmates for not doing homework. 

A case was registered against the accused teacher, Tripta Tyagi, under IPC sections 323 (voluntary causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace). -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Jaishankar to meet Blinken today amid row with Canada
Jaishankar to meet Blinken today amid row with Canada

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is scheduled to meet United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington, DC on Thursday, amid the diplomatic rumpus between India and Canada stirred over the killing of a Khalistani...

Asian Games: Indian men's 10m air pistol team strikes gold
Asian Games: Indian men's 10m air pistol team strikes gold

With today's success, Indian shooters have so far won four gold, four silver and five bronze medals.

Who Is This Khoobsurat Kanya?
Who Is This Khoobsurat Kanya?

Raveena Daha has a fire in her soul and a spring to her step.

Fukrey 3 Review: Slapstick And Susu
Fukrey 3 Review: Slapstick And Susu

The mental age of Fukrey 3's humour is the same as the ones who titter at number one-number two jokes. And this one certainly has more loo than laughs on its mind, observes Sukanya Verma.

AAP, Cong spar over Punjab MLA's arrest in 2015 case
AAP, Cong spar over Punjab MLA's arrest in 2015 case

Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira was arrested by the Punjab Police in connection with a 2015 drugs case on Thursday morning, official sources said.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances