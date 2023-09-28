RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Northern Army commander visits forward areas along Siachen, Ladakh
September 28, 2023  16:58
Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi (left)
The Northern Army commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi visited forward areas and reviewed the operational preparedness of troops in the Siachen and Ladakh sectors of the Union Territory. 

This is the second day of his visit to the Ladakh region to interact with troops on ground zero and review the security and operational preparedness of the troops. 

"Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi visited forward areas of Ladakh to review operational preparedness and witnessed integrated training, the Northern Command said on X. Lt Gen Dwivedi accompanied by GOC Fire Fury Corps and commander Siachen Brigade visited the forward areas along LoC in Siachen to review the operational preparedness," the Northern Command said on X. 

The Army commander appreciated the professionalism exhibited by the troops and complimented them for their relentless efforts in maintaining the highest standards of operational effectiveness under challenging conditions. 

Lt Gen Dwivedi felicitated the troops deployed in remote frontline areas for their excellent standards of combat readiness despite inhospitable terrain and exhorted them to continue to strive for excellence. -- PTI
