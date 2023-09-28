RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


MP Cong leader booked for abduction, rape of minor
September 28, 2023  23:35
Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com
The police in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district have registered a case against a Congress corporator for allegedly raping a teenager and forcing her to undergo an abortion, an official said on Thursday. 

Accused Sagar Ghavri (30) of Pichhore town allegedly filmed the sexual assault and exploited the girl by threatening to circulate the video, the official said. 

Ghavri allegedly took the girl, who was four months pregnant, to neighbouring Jhansi town in Uttar Pradesh on September 25 for abortion, the official said. 

When the girl did not return home, her parents filed a missing person report with the local police, sub-divisional officer of police Prashant Sharma said. 

After she came back, the police acted on her complaint and registered a first information report against Ghavri on Wednesday under Indian Penal Code for rape and abduction and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, he said. 

While the complainant was a minor when the crime was committed, she was 18 at the time of registering the FIR, the official said, adding that a search is on to arrest the corporator. 

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee expelled Ghavri from primary membership of the party for six years. -- PTI
