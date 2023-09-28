RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Mob tries to attack Manipur CM's ancestral home
September 28, 2023  22:06
Representational image. Pic: ANI Photo
Representational image. Pic: ANI Photo
A mob on Thursday night tried to attack the ancestral house of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, but security forces foiled the attempt, the police said. 

The chief minister, however, does not live there and he stays in his official residence. 

There was an attempt to attack the chief minister's ancestral house at Heingang locality in Imphal. Security forces stopped the mob around 100 metres away from the house, a police officer said. 

Nobody stays in the house now though it is highly guarded, the officer said. 

Violent protests by students over the death of two youths in Manipur rocked the state capital on Tuesday and Wednesday. 

A mob also vandalised the deputy commissioner's office in Imphal West district and torched two four-wheelers in the early hours of Thursday.
