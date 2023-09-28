Man attacked for refusing to chant Jai Shri Ram

Man attacked for refusing to chant Jai Shri RamSeptember 28, 2023 21:13
Representational image
The police in Mumbai have registered a case after a 34-year-old man alleged that he was assaulted by four persons for refusing to chant 'Jai Shri Ram', an official said on Thursday.
The alleged incident took place around 11.45 pm on Monday at Gokulnagar in Kandivali East when complainant Siddharth Angure was returning home from work, the official said.
Angure told the police that he was stopped by four persons who insisted that he chant ai Shri Ram'.
The accused beat up and abused Angure after the latter refused to chant the religious slogan, according to the first information report.
Angure claimed that he was dragged on the road by the four, who also kicked and punched him, as per the FIR.
The complainant was rescued by his brother and a relative, the police said. He was then taken to a civic-run hospital for treatment.
Angure approached the Kurar police on Tuesday night about the alleged assault.
The police then registered the FIR against the four under Indian Penal Code sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 34 (common intention), 341 (wrongful restraint), 504 (insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation). -- PTI
TOP STORIES
Dr Swaminathan changed India's destiny from begging bowl to food basket
"As I was working on agriculture, my family wanted me to take over the management of our plantations. But my aim was to master the art of developing new varieties, that is genetics and breeding. As the proverb has it, we reap what we...
Militants have free run of Imphal valley instigating mobs, say security forces
The security agencies have been warning that militants belonging to United National Liberation Front, People's Liberation Army and other banned groups had become part of the mobs and carrying out sneak attacks on security forces as well...