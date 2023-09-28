RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Kapil Dev moves court for stricter animal cruelty laws
September 28, 2023  19:13
image
Legendary India cricketer Kapil Dev and his wife have approached the Delhi high court challenging certain provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act that allow destruction of stray dogs in lethal chambers and extermination or destruction of any animal under the authority of any law. 

The petition came up for hearing before a bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Narula which granted time to the petitioners' counsel to place certain judgments on record. 

The high court listed the petition for further hearing on October 13. 

Petitioners Kapil Dev, his wife Romi Dev and animal rights activist Anjali Gopalan, said the petition was being filed on account of repeated instances of barbaric treatment meted out to animals showing the "most brutal and cruel face of humanity' and the "utter effete' response of law and the law enforcing agencies. 

The plea challenged section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals  Act, saying it was without deterrence and manifestly arbitrary since it trivialises life and denies animals any meaningful existence by treating their mutilation and killing as petty and frivolous acts, mocking their death through imposition of punishment of less than Rs 10. 

Section 11 deals with treating animals cruelly and entails a fine which shall not be less than Rs 10 but may extend to Rs 50 in case of first offence. 

For the second or subsequent offence committed within three years of the previous offence, the punishment involves fine which shall not be less than Rs 25 but may extend to Rs 100 or with imprisonment for a term of maximum of three months or both. -- PTI
