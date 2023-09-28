Iconic agricultural scientist MS Swaminathan dead

Iconic agricultural scientist MS Swaminathan deadSeptember 28, 2023 13:13
Renowned agricultural scientist M S Swaminathan and the driving force behind the nation's 'Green Revolution', passed away in Chennai on Thursday.
He was 98 and is survived by three daughters.
The celebrated agriculture icon was being treated for age-related illness for quite some time, M S Swaminathan Research Foundation sources said.
Dr MS Swaminathan has spoken to Rediff.com's Shobha Warrier multiple times. Here are a few links to his interviews. https://www.rediff.com/money/interview/interview-modi-one-father-of-green-revolution-on-what-modi-must-do-to-revive-farming/20150520.htm
https://www.rediff.com/money/interview/we-are-in-an-economic-crisis/20200212.htm
https://m.rediff.com/money/2007/jun/07sld1.htm
https://www.rediff.com/news/2006/mar/16inter1.htm
https://www.rediff.com/news/2005/jan/17inter1.htm
https://m.rediff.com/money/2001/jan/25inter.htm
https://m.rediff.com/money/2001/aug/27mss.htm
https://m.rediff.com/news/2000/jun/14inter.htm