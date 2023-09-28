RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Iconic agricultural scientist MS Swaminathan dead
September 28, 2023  13:13
Renowned agricultural scientist M S Swaminathan and the driving force behind the nation's 'Green Revolution', passed away in Chennai on Thursday. 

He was 98 and is survived by three daughters.

The celebrated agriculture icon was being treated for age-related illness for quite some time, M S Swaminathan Research Foundation sources said.

Dr MS Swaminathan has spoken to Rediff.com's Shobha Warrier multiple times. Here are a few links to his interviews. https://www.rediff.com/money/interview/interview-modi-one-father-of-green-revolution-on-what-modi-must-do-to-revive-farming/20150520.htm 

https://www.rediff.com/money/interview/we-are-in-an-economic-crisis/20200212.htm 

https://m.rediff.com/money/2007/jun/07sld1.htm 

https://www.rediff.com/news/2006/mar/16inter1.htm 

https://www.rediff.com/news/2005/jan/17inter1.htm 

https://m.rediff.com/money/2001/jan/25inter.htm 

https://m.rediff.com/money/2001/aug/27mss.htm 

https://m.rediff.com/news/2000/jun/14inter.htm
