Girl dragged by crocodile in canal in UP, yet to be traced after two days
September 28, 2023  22:48
An 18-year-old girl was dragged by a crocodile into a canal in Lakhimpur Kheri when she was washing her feet in it, the police said on Thursday. 

According to the police, one Kamini Vishwakarma, a resident of Dulhipur village, was attacked by a crocodile Tuesday evening. 

Dulhipur village is located along the Sharda canal in which crocodiles often take shelter during monsoon. 

Villagers said Kamini along with her friends had gone to a field to graze her goats Tuesday evening. 

When she went to Sharda canal to wash her feet, a crocodile pounced upon her and dragged her inside the water, said one of the villagers. 

Her friends raised an alarm but the reptile vanished into the water with the girl. 

Padhuva police station and north Kheri forest officials were informed about the incident, and a team involving station in-charge Hanumant Lal Tiwari, forest range officer Bhupendra Chaudhary, and forest guard Akash was rushed to the spot and searched the water body. 

The girl is yet to be traced after two days. 

"We carried out intensive search operations on boats to trace the girl, however, our efforts have yielded no result so far," Tiwari -- PTI
