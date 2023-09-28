RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Ganpati visarjan: Mumbaicha Raja procession begins
September 28, 2023  11:30
image
Mumbaicha Raja idol of Ganesh Galli being taken for immersion in Mumbai.

Immersion of idols of Lord Ganesh has begun on the last day of the 10-day festival on Anant Chaturdashi today.

Photo: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Karnataka down World Cup bound-Netherlands
Karnataka down World Cup bound-Netherlands

A hundred by Manish Pandey helped Karnataka register a narrow one-wicket win over the World Cup-bound Netherlands team in a practice one-day match in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Locals clash with bow and arrows at Assam-Meghalaya border
Locals clash with bow and arrows at Assam-Meghalaya border

A fresh clash occurred at a disputed village along the Assam-Meghalaya interstate boundary as locals from both sides used bows and arrows and catapults to attack each other, officials said on Wednesday.

HC agrees with Akasa Air, says DGCA can take action against pilots
HC agrees with Akasa Air, says DGCA can take action against pilots

The Delhi high court on Wednesday agreed with the contention of Akasa Air that the DGCA is not completely barred from taking action against pilots who violate the terms of their employment agreements. However, the court did not grant...

INDIA Bloc Hits Familiar Roadblocks
INDIA Bloc Hits Familiar Roadblocks

Some constituents of the alliance have raised concern that the panels, particularly the 14-member coordination committee, are at risk of becoming ineffective, as their decisions have so far not been acted upon.

Violent protests continue in Manipur over killing of youths
Violent protests continue in Manipur over killing of youths

Protest rallies erupted in Imphal with thousands of students marching towards the centre of the city, sloganeering against the kidnapping and killing of two youths for the second consecutive day on Wednesday.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances