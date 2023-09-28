Ganpati visarjan: Mumbaicha Raja procession begins

Ganpati visarjan: Mumbaicha Raja procession beginsSeptember 28, 2023 11:30
Mumbaicha Raja idol of Ganesh Galli being taken for immersion in Mumbai.
Immersion of idols of Lord Ganesh has begun on the last day of the 10-day festival on Anant Chaturdashi today.
Photo: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com
