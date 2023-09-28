Emami acquires 26% stake in Axiom Ayurveda





Through this strategic investment, the Kolkata-based leading personal care and healthcare maker has entered into the packed juice category by acquiring a 26 per cent stake in Axiom Ayurveda and its subsidiaries, according to a joint statement.





"This investment is in line with Emami's strategy to invest in the Health & Wellness segment and will also help Emami to enter into this growing segment," said a regulatory update by the company.





The acquisition of 26 per cent Axiom shares is "through primary infusion and secondary buyouts" and is expected to be completed within one month, the company said.





Axiom has a presence in the Indian beverage market with a proprietary fusion of aloe vera pulp with fruit blend.





It has other product portfolios in the beverage segment & personal care which contributes 15-20 per cent to the business, it added.





"The company has its own manufacturing facility in Ambala, Haryana and is setting up a fully automated modern new facility in Jammu (Kathua) at a cost of Rs 160 crore," it said.





For the financial year ended on March 31, 2023, Axiom Ayurveda's turnover was Rs 129 crore. -- PTI

