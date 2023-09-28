RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Cyclonic circulation over Konkan, Goa coast: Skymet
September 28, 2023  15:55
Representational image. Pic: ANI Photo
The city of Mumbai has seen 30 mm during the last 24 hours, reports the Skymet weather team. 

'In fact, Mumbai has seen rains almost every day after receiving the heaviest spell of rain of September to the tune of 111 mm. Rains have been moderate thereafter, but almost every day there has been rain. 

'A cyclonic circulation is over the Konkan coast and Goa and will remain there for the next two to three days. Also, an east-west trough which is in proximity to the region will also aid these rains. 

'Mumbai is expected to see moderate rains even in the next coming days. This activity will continue with decent showers until October 2, ceasing thereafter. In fact, this will possibly be the last spell of rains for Mumbai, making them the parting showers of Monsoon 2023,' the team has written, here.
