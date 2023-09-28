RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Cocaine worth Rs 800 cr recovered from Guj shore
September 28, 2023  20:19
Representational image
Representational image
The police on Thursday recovered 80 kg of cocaine, worth nearly Rs 800 crore, dumped on the shore of a creek near the Gandhidham town of Gujarat's Kutch district, an official said. 

The banned drug was found in 80 packets, each weighing a kilo, the police said. 

It was perhaps left behind by smugglers to avoid getting caught as the police were already active in the region, said Sagar Bagmar, superintendent of police, Kutch-East division. 

The packets containing cocaine, a powerful central nervous system stimulant drug, were found abandoned on the shore of a creek passing from Mithi Rohar village near Gandhidham town, said Bagmar. 

"Based on a tip-off about the delivery of a drug consignment, we were already active in this region. During our combing operation, we recovered 80 packets of cocaine, each weighing one kilogram, and worth Rs 800 crore, from the shore of the creek. It is possible that the smugglers might have dumped the contraband here out of fear of getting caught," said the SP. 

The Border Security Force and other agencies have been recovering packets containing heroin and cocaine at regular intervals from the coast near Jakhau, which is close to Pakistan, for the last two years. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Ujjain rape: Auto driver tries to escape, 2 policemen hurt in scuffle
Ujjain rape: Auto driver tries to escape, 2 policemen hurt in scuffle

Police have taken into a custody an autorickshaw driver in connection with the rape of a girl, who was found bleeding on a street in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain city, and five others are also being questioned in the case, a senior official...

ODI World Cup: Ashwin replaces injured Axar Patel in India's final squad
ODI World Cup: Ashwin replaces injured Axar Patel in India's final squad

India announced their final squad for the ICC Men's ODI World Cup with the injured Axar Patel dropped from the final squad and Ravichandran Ashwin making his way into the 15-member team.

ED summons Abhishek Banerjee again on October 3, day of TMC rally
ED summons Abhishek Banerjee again on October 3, day of TMC rally

The TMC general secretary, considered number two in the party, shared the letter sent to him by the central agency on X, formerly Twitter.

World Cup: 'Pakistan is a weaker team than India at this moment'
World Cup: 'Pakistan is a weaker team than India at this moment'

Legendary pacer Waqar Younis rated India a better side over Pakistan going into the World Cup while basing his observation on the better preparation of the Rohit Sharma-led team ahead of the quadrennial big bash.

Now UP teacher asks Muslim boy to slap Hindu classmate, arrested
Now UP teacher asks Muslim boy to slap Hindu classmate, arrested

A school teacher was arrested on Thursday for inciting communal hatred after she allegedly ordered a Muslim student to slap a Hindu classmate for not answering a question, the police said.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances