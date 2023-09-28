RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


BSE Sensex top losers today
September 28, 2023  18:32
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty fell by nearly 1 per cent on Thursday due to unabated foreign capital outflows amid a largely negative trend in global markets. 

Besides, heavy selling pressure in index major Reliance Industries, Infosys and ITC also dented market sentiments, traders said. 

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 610.37 points or 0.92 per cent to settle at 65,508.32. 

The Nifty declined 192.90 points or 0.98 per cent to end at 19,523.55. 

Tech Mahindra was the biggest loser in the Sensex pack, slipping 4.59 per cent, followed by Asian Paints, Wipro, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Infosys, ITC, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever, IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries and JSW Steel.
