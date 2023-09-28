RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Air India partners with fashion designer Manish Malhotra for new uniforms
September 28, 2023  19:43
File image
File image
Tata Group-owned Air India has partnered with fashion designer Manish Malhotra to design new uniforms for the airline's more than 10,000 flight crew, ground staff and security personnel. 

"This is a further step in the manifestation of Air India's new global brand identity as part of its ongoing modernisation programme. Air India expects to commence rolling out the new look for its uniformed employees by the end of 2023," the airline said in a release on Thursday. 

Malhotra and his team have begun meeting Air India's frontline staff, conducting discussions and fitting sessions with them to better understand their specialised needs. 

Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson said the airline is working closely with Malhotra and his team to combine elements of "our brand, our heritage and our culture, together with the unique requirements of the airline environment, for what we hope will be a fresh and exciting new look that supports and represents the new Air India". -- PTI
