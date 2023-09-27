RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Vijay-starrer Leo's audio launch event cancelled
September 27, 2023  23:10
Pic: Vijay/Instagram
The audio launch event of superstar Vijay's upcoming movie Leo has been cancelled due to "overflowing passes requests and safety constraints".        

Production banner Seven Screen Studio shared the news on Tuesday evening in a post on microblogging site X. 

The audio launch event was set to be held in Chennai on September 30.

"Considering overflowing passes requests & safety constraints, we have decided not to conduct the Leo Audio Launch.

"In respect of the fans' wishes, we will keep you engaged with frequent updates," the studio posted.

The banner also said the event's cancellation is not "due to political pressure or any other reasons". 

It comes weeks after the organisers of music maestro A R Rahman's concert Marakkuma Nenjam' received backlash over poor set-up, overcrowding and bad experiences of attendees.

Leo, a Tamil film which will also release in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, marks a reunion between Vijay and filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj after the 2021 blockbuster Master.

Actor Trisha Krishnan, who earlier worked with Vijay in Tamil hits Gilli, Kuruvi, Thirupaachi and Aathi, features opposite the actor in the film.        

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt also stars in Leo, which marks his Tamil debut.

Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, Mysskin and Gautham Vasudev Menon round out the cast of Leo.

Anirudh Ravichander, who composed music for hit films starring Vijay such as Kaththi, Master and Beast, is scoring the soundtrack of the movie produced by SS Lalit Kumar.
