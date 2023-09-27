RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Train climbs onto platform at Mathura station, 1 injured
September 27, 2023  09:58
A woman sustained minor injuries when a local train climbed onto a platform at the Mathura Junction Railway Station, an official said on Wednesday.

The Railways has ordered a high-level inquiry into the matter, he said. According to the official from Agra division, the electric multiple unit (EMU) train arrived on platform 2A from Shakurbasti at 10.50 pm on Tuesday.

After all the passengers, including the crew, had de-boarded, the train rolled down the track and climbed onto a platform before coming to a stop, the official added.

"A woman received an electric shock, and no one else was injured in the incident," Prashashti Srivastava, divisional commercial manager and public relations officer for the Agra division of the North Central Railways said. 

Usha Devi (39), hailing from Jhansi, was taken to a hospital and administered first aid. Later, she was sent to Jhansi, she said.

A high-level inquiry would be conducted into the unusual incident, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer of North Central Railways, said.

The movement of the trains on all platforms except 2A is normal, officials said. Earlier, train traffic was affected after an overhead equipment (OHE) snapped, they said. -- PTI
