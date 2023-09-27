RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
President prorogues Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha
September 27, 2023  19:38
image
President Droupadi Murmu has prorogued the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha that were adjourned sine die after a special session to pass the women's reservation bill.

A Parliamentary bulletin said the President prorogued the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on September 26.

The special session of Parliament was held from September 18 to 21 to pass the women's reservation bill and hold a discussion on the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

The Constitution (128th Amendment) Bill, also known as the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, was passed by the Lok Sabha on September 20 and the Rajya Sabha on September 21.

During the special session, the proceedings of Parliament also shifted to the new building, which was inaugurated on May 28. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Asian Games: Ramkumar-Saketh pair ensures medal; Nagal, Raina exit
Asian Games: Ramkumar-Saketh pair ensures medal; Nagal, Raina exit

India's singles tennis players will return empty-handed from the Asian Games for the first time since 2006.

Since Parliament episode, getting hateful messages: Danish Ali
Since Parliament episode, getting hateful messages: Danish Ali

Ali also shared the screenshot of a purported hate message in Hindi referring to the derogatory remarks made by Bidhuri.

3rd ODI PHOTOS: Maxwell removes Kohli, Rohit to keep India in check
3rd ODI PHOTOS: Maxwell removes Kohli, Rohit to keep India in check

IMAGES from the 3rd ODI between India and Australia played in Rajkot on Wednesday

CBI probes 'irregularities' in building Kejriwal's new bungalow
CBI probes 'irregularities' in building Kejriwal's new bungalow

The ruling Aam Admi Party in Delhi rejected the allegation of any wrongdoing and accused the BJP of "using all its power to finish AAP".

New SC bench to hear Chandrababu Naidu's plea after judge recuses
New SC bench to hear Chandrababu Naidu's plea after judge recuses

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it will not restrain the trial court from dealing with a plea seeking police custody of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu as it announced a new bench will hear his...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances