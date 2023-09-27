President prorogues Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha

President Droupadi Murmu has prorogued the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha that were adjourned sine die after a special session to pass the women's reservation bill.





A Parliamentary bulletin said the President prorogued the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on September 26.





The special session of Parliament was held from September 18 to 21 to pass the women's reservation bill and hold a discussion on the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.





The Constitution (128th Amendment) Bill, also known as the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, was passed by the Lok Sabha on September 20 and the Rajya Sabha on September 21.





During the special session, the proceedings of Parliament also shifted to the new building, which was inaugurated on May 28. -- PTI