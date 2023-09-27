Prescribe antibiotics only if needed: ICMR to doctors





According to Dr Kamini Walia, senior scientist, ICMR, OTC drugs taken for diarrhoea like Norflox are not effective against common bugs, and people should avoid taking antibiotics without doctors' advice.





"This report also highlights that routine OTC drugs taken for diarrhoea like Norflox/oflox are not active against common bugs which cause diarrhoea, hence public should refrain from taking antibiotics without doctors' advice," Dr Kamini Walia said.





She further said that increasing levels of drug resistance hamper the treatment of infections, "increasing levels of resistance hamper our ability to effectively treat infections. ICMR has been publishing these trends for the last six years."





"There is a need to implement good practices for improving diagnostic facilities, improve infection control facilities in hospitals and better education and awareness on the importance of rationalising antibiotic use. Government has taken initiatives to regulate the sale of antimicrobials through H1 schedule and red line campaigns, improve infection control through kayakalp programs etc. and recent focus on antimicrobial stewardship," she added.





"The next step is to ensure that these programmes are effectively implemented to make a real difference in our behaviour towards antimicrobial use both at prescriber and consumer level," she said





The study has covered the public and private hospitals of India, "ICMR AMR network covers hospitals involving full length and breadth of India, both public and private hospitals and only top quality data is collected for annual review," Dr Walia said. -- ANI

A study released by the Indian Council of Medical Research has found abuse of antibodies, antivirals or antifungals has increased drug resistance in the country.