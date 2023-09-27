Pakistan cricket team arrives in India after 7 years





The Babar Azam-led side will spend a lot of time in Hyderabad, having arrived in the city from Dubai where it had a long nine hour layover.





The squad had left Lahore in the wee hours of Wednesday and reached Hyderabad in the night.





Pakistan play their opening warm-up game against New Zealand on September 29 before taking on Australia on October 3.





They open their tournament campaign against Netherlands in Hyderabad before battling with Sri Lanka on October 10.





The Pakistan players had got their Indian visas less than 48 hours before their scheduled travel.





Both India and Pakistan only face each other Asia Cup and ICC events due to the tense relations between the two countries.





Only Mohammad Nawaz and Salman Ali Agha have visited India for cricket. Babar could not play the T20 World Cup in India in 2016 due to an injury.

